'Teen Mom' Star Lane Fernandez's Tragic Death Leaves Fans Saddened
It’s always tragic when someone passes away, but when someone who’s only 28 years old dies, it is truly heartbreaking. News of the death of Lane Fernandez, one of the memorable significant others featured in Teen Mom, was made public on June 13, 2022, and everyone wants to know what his cause of death was.
Among reports of Lane's death and offers of condolences, posts sharing memories with Lane, and other heartfelt sentiments, fans are wondering what really happened to him. He passed away just three weeks after the birth of his newborn son, Nolyn, with his new wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, who shared the news on her Facebook.
‘Teen Mom’ star Lane Fernandez’s cause of death is currently under investigation.
While we don’t have exact details on Lane’s cause of death yet, it will likely be announced after an autopsy and an investigation.
In July 2021, when Lane and Kylee posted a birthday tribute to Emerson, Malorie came at them claiming that Lane hadn’t seen Emerson in months. She wrote, “In case anyone was unaware, my daughter has not seen her father in months.” This sparked a social media feud that reportedly almost led to Lane and Kylee trying to file for custody of Emerson. However, since Lane's death, Malorie, her sister Rachel, and Kylee have all paid loving tribute to him.
Lane Fernandez passed away after his appearance on ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.’
Although Lane was most recently with Kylee, who gave birth to his son, Nolyn, Lane grew to popularity through his connection to Malorie Beaver on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The pair welcomed their daughter, Emerson, on Season 2 of the series in 2019, and fans watched as Lane and Malorie tried to work on their relationship. However, since their time on the show, any civility between them had disintegrated.
Malorie posted a video of Lane with Emerson on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, “This is how I want everyone to remember him. A happy father and a guy who tried his hardest to overcome all the demons he faced.”
Lane’s current wife, Kylee, posted a heartfelt Facebook post about the Teen Mom star in which she stated, “I’m so lost without you, babe. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you … Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband.”
As we await further details regarding Lane’s death, our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and fans around the world.