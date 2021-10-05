Makel and Kayla J's Relationship on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Is Part of a Bigger Story

Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnan t of the Teen Mom franchise introduced a couple of new young parents. This includes newcomer Kayla Jones (or Kayla J) and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Makel . Although their relationship is a big part of their storyline as they co-parent their daughter Mecca, Makel has a journey of his own outside of fatherhood.

Makel explained in his and Kayla J's first episode that he's transgender. He and Kayla J used a sperm donor to have their daughter together. Though they're no longer romantically involved, they remain close. Luckily for Makel, he has Kayla J to lean on, as he deals with blow back from his family for being a transgender male.

Who is Makel on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant'?

Makel was still a female when he met Kayla J in high school. They started dating and, during their five years together, Makel transitioned to male. They got engaged when they turned 18, but when Makel realized he wanted to see other people, they split up. However, Makel is determined to make an effort to be a father to their daughter, Mecca.

Makel isn't close with his own family anymore. And although he tries to explain his transition to his mother on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, she doesn't understand that what he's going through. Outside of the show, it's hard to say where Makel and his family stand. He doesn't appear to have any public social media accounts. But on the show, Makel says he wants to be the kind of parent to Mecca that he never had growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

Makel and Kayla J spoke to PopCulture about their first season on the show and how it actually helped Makel open up about who he is. "It was very crazy because I'm coming out to everybody basically," Makel told the outlet. "Not just the world, but I also had friends who didn't know I was trans." But, he added, his friends also reached out to him to commend him for enduring all he had gone through.