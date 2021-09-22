'Teen Mom' OG Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Updates on His Mental Health With Fans

The couple has been transparent with viewers through the good and the bad.

After being introduced to Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Baltierra on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant, fans have been able to follow their journey as a couple on Teen Mom and now Teen Mom OG . Viewers have watched them go through a lot, from giving their first child up for adoption to Tyler's father Butch's drug problems to pregnancies, miscarriages, depression, and a temporary split.

In Episode 14 that aired on Sept. 14, Tyler shared that he lives with depression and explained that he was looking into trying ketamine treatments to help. Since Tyler announced this was the route he wanted to take, fans have been interested in how it actually works. Keep reading to find out how ketamine works to help treat severe depression and other mental illnesses.

How will ketamine help 'Teen Mom' cast member Tyler Baltierra treat his depression?

In Episode 14 of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn talked about how she was worried about her husband's mental health. She said, "When I’m pregnant I can’t help but think about the past: the adoption, miscarriages, and postpartum. I also know a lot of feelings bubble up for Tyler as well, especially his insecurities as a dad because he had a tough childhood.” She also disclosed that Tyler has bipolar disorder.

Catelynn shared, “When I was pregnant with Vaeda, Tyler was diagnosed bipolar. He’s looked into a few uncommon treatments. For many years, Tyler was angry with his dad. Sometimes it prevents him from believing he’s a good dad to our daughters. Tyler has been on the lookout for a new treatment that will help him feel better about himself.” Tyler told his wife that he doesn't want to feel happy one minute and then feel like he isn't worthy enough to raise his own children the next.

Tyler feels that maybe ketamine therapy could help him figure out some things, and help him get better. According to WebMD, ketamine comes in many forms. The kind that's FDA-approved to take as medication for depression is a nasal spray called esketamine and is given to those who have a major depressive disorder, are suicidal, or for those who haven't improved using other anti-depression medication. Patients receive the nasal spray twice a week for a while, then once a week.

