'Teen Mom' OG Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Updates on His Mental Health With Fans

'Teen Mom' OG Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Updates on His Mental Health With FansBy Toni Sutton
Sep. 22 2021, Published 9:27 a.m. ET
After being introduced to Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Baltierra on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant, fans have been able to follow their journey as a couple on Teen Mom and now Teen Mom OG. Viewers have watched them go through a lot, from giving their first child up for adoption to Tyler's father Butch's drug problems to pregnancies, miscarriages, depression, and a temporary split.
The couple has been transparent with viewers through the good and the bad.
In Episode 14 that aired on Sept. 14, Tyler shared that he lives with depression and explained that he was looking into trying ketamine treatments to help. Since Tyler announced this was the route he wanted to take, fans have been interested in how it actually works. Keep reading to find out how ketamine works to help treat severe depression and other mental illnesses.
How will ketamine help 'Teen Mom' cast member Tyler Baltierra treat his depression?
In Episode 14 of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn talked about how she was worried about her husband's mental health. She said, "When I’m pregnant I can’t help but think about the past: the adoption, miscarriages, and postpartum. I also know a lot of feelings bubble up for Tyler as well, especially his insecurities as a dad because he had a tough childhood.” She also disclosed that Tyler has bipolar disorder.
Catelynn shared, “When I was pregnant with Vaeda, Tyler was diagnosed bipolar. He’s looked into a few uncommon treatments. For many years, Tyler was angry with his dad. Sometimes it prevents him from believing he’s a good dad to our daughters. Tyler has been on the lookout for a new treatment that will help him feel better about himself.”
Tyler told his wife that he doesn't want to feel happy one minute and then feel like he isn't worthy enough to raise his own children the next.
Tyler feels that maybe ketamine therapy could help him figure out some things, and help him get better.
According to WebMD, ketamine comes in many forms. The kind that's FDA-approved to take as medication for depression is a nasal spray called esketamine and is given to those who have a major depressive disorder, are suicidal, or for those who haven't improved using other anti-depression medication. Patients receive the nasal spray twice a week for a while, then once a week.
Then they only get it once every week or two. Doctors can also administer a ketamine IV or a shot in the arm. Per Yale Medicine, ketamine therapy works by triggering glutamate production, which stimulates the brain to form new neural connections in a "complex, cascading series of events. This makes the brain more adaptable and able to create new pathways and gives patients the opportunity to develop more positive thoughts and behaviors."
What kind of ketamine treatment does Tyler receive?
In Episode 16 of Teen Mom OG, Tyler told Catelynn that he was given a shot of ketamine when he went in for his treatment. Tyler said that after the shot, he then followed up with a therapy appointment to talk about his experience. It appears that ketamine therapy is working well for Tyler, and we wish him nothing but the best.
Watch Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area: https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov, or call for 24-hour assistance.