'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd and Her Sister Are Super Close

Cheyenne Floyd made her television debut on MTV’s Are You the One and joined Season 28 of The Challenge the following year. It was then that she was introduced to her one-day boyfriend, Cory Wharton. Cheyenne and Cory welcomed their daughter, Ryder, in 2017 and joined the cast of Teen Mom OG a year later.

Cheyenne’s life has changed significantly since her rise to fame, but her family has had her back every step of the way. Along with her parents, her sister has also made rare appearances on the MTV series. And posts on Cheyenne’s Instagram prove that they have a pretty close relationship.

But who is Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd’s sister? Read on to find out.