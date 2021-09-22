'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd and Her Sister Are Super Close

'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd and Her Sister Are Super CloseBy Pretty Honore
Sep. 21 2021, Published 10:24 p.m. ET
Cheyenne Floyd made her television debut on MTV’s Are You the One and joined Season 28 of The Challenge the following year. It was then that she was introduced to her one-day boyfriend, Cory Wharton. Cheyenne and Cory welcomed their daughter, Ryder, in 2017 and joined the cast of Teen Mom OG a year later.
Cheyenne’s life has changed significantly since her rise to fame, but her family has had her back every step of the way. Along with her parents, her sister has also made rare appearances on the MTV series. And posts on Cheyenne’s Instagram prove that they have a pretty close relationship.
But who is Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd’s sister? Read on to find out.
Meet R. Kylelynn Floyd, ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Cheyenne Floyd’s sister.
Margaret Lynn and Kyle Floyd welcomed their first daughter, R Kylelynn, affectionately known as Kyle, three years before Cheyenne was born. Although Cheyenne’s sister isn’t seen much on Teen Mom, the two host the Think Loud Crew podcast alongside their longtime friend, Shanan Cablayan, where the trio discusses “parenting, lifestyle, personal growth, and even those WTF moments of life.”
Despite Margaret Lynn and Kyle's divorce, longtime fans of Teen Mom are well aware that the Floyd family remains fairly close-knit. In a sentimental birthday post, Kyle told her sister, “Chey, you make me proud, push me to be better and your selflessness is such a special gift. I love you and I truly had such a wonderful time celebrating you today. Happy birthday, sis! Love you forever.”
According to her website, Kyle was born in Los Angeles. However, her parents relocated after the riots in 1992, and they ultimately opted to raise their daughters in Altadena, Calif. After graduating from the Westridge School for Girls, Kyle skipped college to focus on building a career as an entrepreneur. Today, Kyle is a mother of a son named Baaz and expecting baby No. 2 later this year, only months after her sister welcomed her second child with her fiancé, Zach Davis.
But amidst the good news, in the Sept. 21 episode of Teen Mom OG, Kyle announced a major decision that threatened her relationship with Cheyenne.
Here's the real reason why Cheyenne's sister is moving to D.C.
Only weeks before Cheyenne gave birth to baby Ace, Cheyenne’s sister took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting a baby boy. Kyle previously revealed that although both of her children share the same father, they are not and have never been in a relationship. Despite this fact, Kyle revealed her plans to move to D.C. to more effectively co-parent, leaving Cheyenne devastated.
Cheyenne accused her sister of being selfish but ultimately came to terms with her decision. But not without noting that her move will impact the relationship between their eldest children, Ryder and Baaz, who are pretty much besties.
“It’s going to be a difficult time for Ry. I think her feelings are going to be hurt. She and Baaz are glued at the hip. Ryder has grown up in this house. Baaz has grown up in this house. They’ve grown up together. It will be a very sad day when they do depart,” Cheyenne said.
Tune in to new episodes of Teen Mom OG on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.