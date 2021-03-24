What Does 'Teen Mom OG' Star Zach Davis Do for a Living?By Pretty Honore
Mar. 23 2021, Published 9:07 p.m. ET
Although Cheyenne Floyd wasn’t technically a teen mom when welcomed to the Teen Mom OG cast, we’ve grown to love her as part of the family.
After her split from ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, Cheyenne casually dated until she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, who has now become the father of her second child. The couple announced that they were expecting earlier this year, and fans are dying to know more about Cheyenne Floyd's baby daddy. So who is Zach Davis, and what does he do for a living?
Meet ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Cheyenne Floyd’s baby daddy, Zach Davis.
Cheyenne originally met her youngest child’s father in high school, before her romance with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton. She told Us Weekly, “Honestly, Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school.”
She added, “So, I think it was just, like, meant to be. Finally, we just looked at each other and were like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.'"
After years of on-and-off dating, the couple reconnected over food. It wasn’t long before Cheyenne introduced him to her daughter, Ryder. She told E! News, “He just jumped in and she was like, ‘Let’s play!'”
Cheyenne continued, “She liked him from the beginning … Zach and I dated when I was pregnant with Ryder. Ryder is going to be four this year, and now, we’re expecting a baby. It’s definitely an overwhelming feeling sometimes.”
According to Zach and Cheyenne’s social media, the Teen Mom OG couple spends their spare time vacationing with Ryder and preparing for their new baby, but many fans are wondering just what Zach does for a living.
What does Zach Davis do for a living?
While it’s unclear what Zach does for a living, in March of 2021, the Teen Mom OG star revealed that he was in the process of becoming a realtor in an Instagram post that read, “Money Monday! Starting the process of becoming a realtor, excited to start this next journey.”
He continued, “I’ve been [an] entrepreneur my whole life so this is my next big goal!”
While Zach’s Instagram reveals him to be a businessman, some users on Reddit suggested that he comes from a wealthy family that Cheyenne just might marry into one day.
Are Cheyenne and Zach engaged?
In the past, both Cheyenne and Zach have expressed their plans to get married, but much to their family’s dismay, Zach hasn’t popped the question just yet.
On the March 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne said, “I’m 10 weeks pregnant, and I’m so relieved that I can have both Zach and my mom in the delivery room when the time comes. I’ve always wanted Ryder to have a sibling close in age.”
She added, “And ever since we announced our pregnancy, my family has made it clear that they want us to get married.”
While it seems that Cheyenne and Zach are in no rush to get engaged, that didn't stop them from looking at wedding rings on a recent episode of Teen Mom OG.
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.