What Does 'Teen Mom OG' Star Zach Davis Do for a Living?

Cheyenne originally met her youngest child’s father in high school, before her romance with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton. She told Us Weekly, “Honestly, Zach and I have gone back and forth with dating since I was a senior in high school.”

She added, “So, I think it was just, like, meant to be. Finally, we just looked at each other and were like, ‘OK, I guess we gotta make it work this time.'"