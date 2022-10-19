'Teen Mom' Star Zach Davis Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail for June 2020 Incident
A lot has been going on in the world of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd. During the Season 6 premiere, she opened up about a tragic shooting that she and her family were involved in.
The culprit, who was armed, was someone she knew and allegedly had a falling out with. He targeted her family while they were driving. Her car was shot at 13 times before it crashed into a Prius.
Miraculously and thankfully, Cheyenne, her two kids Ryder and Ace, and her husband Zach Davis emerged unscathed. But the encounter definitely shook Cheyenne up and she appears to be showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The last we heard from her is that her case has been delayed in court.
And now her hubby is facing some serious charges just weeks after they officially became husband and wife. Keep scrolling to find out what happened.
Zach Davis has been sentenced to jail for DUI.
Earlier in October, Cheyenne's husband Zach Davis was sentenced to 120 days in the L.A. County Jail, four days of community labor, and 60 months of probation, according to Entertainment Tonight. He must also participate in an alcohol treatment program
The actual incident in which he was driving under the influence had taken place back in June 2020.
During his hearing, Zach had pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license and pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.
However, his sentence remains. He has been ordered to surrender himself at Van Nuys Courthouse West on Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
Zach Davis was previously arrested at LAX in January 2022.
This isn't Zach's first experience with jail. On Jan. 3, he was taken into custody at the Los Angeles International Airport when a customs agent discovered that he had outstanding warrants against him for violating his probation for past theft and DUI offenses. He was briefly held before being released.
As of this writing, neither Cheyenne nor Davis have posted on social media regarding Zach's latest sentence.