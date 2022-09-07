'Teen Mom's Ashley Jones Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on Instagram
The newest teen mom spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter not only brings together moms from the two biggest shows in the franchise (Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2), but it also brings the drama. And despite the drama that cast member Ashley Jones may find herself in during the inaugural season, she has even more going on outside of the show.
Like the fact that fans believe she and husband Bariki "Bar" Smith are expecting a second child.
So, is Ashley Jones from Teen Mom pregnant again? There are rumors about on-set drama between Ashley, her mom, Briana DeJesus, and her own mother during filming of another spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but for some, those rumors take a backseat to the possibility that she's having another baby.
And it just makes fans even more curious about what's going on with Ashley outside of the Teen Mom franchise.
Is Ashley Jones from 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' pregnant?
It's hard to say when the rumor about Ashley being pregnant started on the internet, but on Sept. 2, she took to her Instagram Stories to tell her side of things and give her input on what plenty of fans had already assumed was true.
"As for me being pregnant, yes, I am," Ashley revealed, after she also addressed the rumors of fighting that took place between herself, Briana, and their respective mothers on the set of Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 2.
It's unclear what Ashley's due date is or if she only recently discovered she was pregnant while filming the Teen Mom spinoff. But it could be a topic during The Next Chapter if she discovers she's pregnant during filming.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter filmed around May-July 2022, so it's possible that Ashley reveals pregnancy details during the first season.
Ashley's husband Bar is in rehab during 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.'
In a trailer that was released ahead of the series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans learned that Bar is in rehab for a portion of filming. He was candid before on Teen Mom 2 about his struggles with alcohol and now, it seems, rehab is what he needs to get back on the right path.
Bar was also charged with a DUI prior to Season 11 and he ran into further trouble with the law when he was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm.
Most recently, Bar was arrested in Nevada and charged with being a fugitive from another state. Ashley and Bar recently relocated to Nevada from California with their 4-year-old daughter, Holly and it looks like charges from their home state followed Bar to Nevada.
According to In Touch, there's no bond or release date set at this time. Chances are, some of this will spill into Ashley's storyline during Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 2.
There's honestly never a dull moment when it comes to her life both in and outside of the Teen Mom franchise.
Watch Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.