A Breakdown of Ashley's Drama With Jade and Briana on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

The Teen Mom producers knew what they were doing when they cast a bunch of stars from the franchise in the spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion. It's basically like a longer version of the reunion that comes at the end of each season.

And there's already plenty of drama to go around between Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Briana DeJesus in the series premiere.