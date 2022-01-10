'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Packs a Lot of Drama Into a Short Period of Filming Time

There are eight episodes in the anticipated Teen Mom spinoff. And while there's no word yet on when former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham appears, the cast is made up of some dramatic and some more tame stars in the franchise.

Like Maci Bookout, who wants to use the retreat as a way to embrace her insecurities and work through them. And Ashley Jones, whose off-screen drama with Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline will make for some iconic showdowns.