Kayla Jones and Kayla Sessler
Meet the New (and Old) Moms in 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Season 3

Sep. 7 2021, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

The Teen Mom spin-off Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant lost a couple of moms after they graduated to Teen Mom 2. But Season 3 of Young and Pregnant features some new young moms who will take their place.

So, who is in the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 cast? Read on to find out!

Madisen Beith

Madisen Beith
Madisen Beith is one of two new moms in Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She's a single mom to her daughter Camille, but she's working on co-parenting with her ex, Christian. Fans originally met the three of them in 16 and Pregnant.

Since then, however, Madisen and Christian's relationship took a dive, and now, she's working on building a better life for herself and her daughter so they can move out of her small town.

Brianna Jaramillo

Brianna Jaramillo
Brianna Jaramillo has had no shortage of drama in her time on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. These days, she's still parenting her son with the help of her mom.

But now that she moved into her own apartment, she might find she struggles to truly parent on her own. She also has drama ahead as things get complicated with her best friend and a new boyfriend.

Kayla Jones

Kayla Jones
Kayla Jones (or Kayla J) is the other new mom in Season 3. Unlike her co-stars, she doesn't appear to have a public Instagram account, but she too is a young mom. According to MTV, Kayla J deals with her own baby daddy issues when she's introduced to viewers.

She shares her son with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and best friend, Makel. But as they continue to butt heads, Kayla J will have to make the decision to end their relationship for good or keep going despite their issues.

Kayla Sessler

Kayla Sessler
Kayla Sessler is another mom who has been with Young and Pregnant since its first season. Now that she settled into domestic bliss with her boyfriend Luke, he's intent on adopting her first son as his own.

But a former ex and some relationship troubles might make that just a tad complicated for the young couple.

Rachel Beaver

Rachel Beaver
Rachel Beaver was a fan favorite right off the bat. Her young age and difficulties in parenting at home with money troubles made her story compelling and real for many viewers.

In Season 3, she still has work to do on herself as she tries to grow up and move out from under the support of her mom. And as one of the younger parents on the show, she might have a hard time.

Kiaya Elliott

Kiaya Elliott
Kiaya Elliot has had her fair share of drama with her girlfriend and her baby's father's family, all while raising her son. And even though she and her girlfriend are no longer together in Season 3, she welcomes her help as she also fields unwanted attention from her ex's mother, who wants to be in her baby's life.

Watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

