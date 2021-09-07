Meet the New (and Old) Moms in 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Season 3

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

The Teen Mom spin-off Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant lost a couple of moms after they graduated to Teen Mom 2. But Season 3 of Young and Pregnant features some new young moms who will take their place.

So, who is in the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 cast? Read on to find out!