'Teen Mom' Star Bar's Graduation Party Ends With a Bang and an Arrest

Reality TV can have a ton of trademark qualities that are difficult to replicate in other mediums. Seeing real people deal with real-life situations allows some viewers to resonate with the subject matter in a more personally fulfilling way.

But then there's another aspect of reality TV that has become the touchstone for specific types of programming and that's the gutter trash aspect of it. There's a huge exploitation of human shallows that attracts people's attention: whether it's fighting at a dinner table , pooping on a stairwell , or getting arrested at a graduation party, like Bar from Teen Mom 2 , audiences just lap up these ratchet as-all-hell moments.

Why was Bar from 'Teen Mom' arrested?

Unlike the aforementioned moments and the time Snooki got punched in the face by some random bargoer on Jersey Shore, this particular instance from Teen Mom 2 occurred when the cameras weren't rolling. Here's what happened: Ashley had graduated with her associate's degree and Holly's mother wanted to throw a celebration in honor of her "monumental achievement."

MTV reports, "The MTV crew left the party at 9 p.m. Later that night, police received a call that gunshots were fired. No injuries were reported. Bar was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner." Yes, someone decided to whip out a gun and blast it in honor of the graduation party. Or maybe someone took issue with seeing what Party City was charging for paper plates and cups with grad caps and gowns on them.

Bar was the one who allegedly began firing, which is a bad look, especially considering that he was already dealing with a DUI case, something he spoke with Ashley about before his arrest. "I've been speaking to my lawyer. I have to serve 15 days in county," he said prior to the party.

I’m sorry but Ashley and Bar definitely made the DUI a joke and were mad he had consequences. He continued to drink on the show after getting it and he could’ve killed someone and now he’s pulled a gun at a party. I just can’t get behind them. #TeenMom2 #TeenMom — Sarah Ann (@trisarahtops294) August 4, 2021

