'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Tells Harrowing Story of Being Shot At

The Instagram of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Cheyenne Floyd is filled with joyous photos of her family. She and her fiancé, Zach Davis, are often smiling next to their two children in moments that are picture-perfect and sweet. In one photo, Cheyenne proudly posts about her daughter Ryder's first day of kindergarten. In another, she happily shares shots of her son Ace's first birthday party. If true happiness can be found on social media, this is a fine example of it.

Unfortunately, a speed bump recently appeared in their road when Cheyenne revealed she was shot at not too long ago. Luckily everyone was safe, but the event was a slow-moving cloud that briefly passed in front of her sun. Here's what we know about Cheyenne Floyd's shooting.