Here's What You Need to Know About the New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

"When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary," the 988 website states.

With 988 newly in effect, keep reading to find out what happens when someone dials the number, and if the hotline will call the cops.