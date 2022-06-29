TikTok's Childhood Trauma Test Has Become a Reality Check For Creators
The days of BuzzFeed quizzes reigning supreme are coming to an end: It turns out that creators are now looking to TikTok to satisfy their quiz fixes. At one time, the Human Emotion Quiz and the Personality Quiz were all creators could talk about. After all, it’s always fun to learn more about yourself while learning about the latest trends on the app. And now, the Childhood Trauma Test is making its rounds on the platform.
Sure, learning about trauma doesn’t automatically trigger the fun button. However, it's always important to ensure that your mental health is in order, and thanks to TikTok’s Childhood Trauma Test, creators can now commiserate with other creators about their childhood issues. So, what does TikTok’s Childhood Trauma Test consist of? Here’s the 4-1-1.
TikTok’s Childhood Trauma Test is all about exploring negative emotions related to your adolescent years.
We can all agree that working through trauma is no easy feat. However, the TikTok trend is allowing people to muster up the courage and see if they have their own issues to deal with. According to HITC, TikTok’s Childhood Trauma Test involves a slew of questions that allow you to contemplate whether you may have trauma from your adolescent years.
Per TikToker @french_fri3ss, the quiz consists of a minute-long questionnaire centered around topics that include four themes: guilt, abandonment, mistrust, and other. The test, which was created by Better Me World, has a list of 18 questions for each theme. Once the test is complete, you’ll be requested to submit your email address to get your results.
TikTok’s Childhood Trauma Test has become very popular on the app.
As you can imagine, trends in the TikTok world always receive major attention from users. And as of writing, the hashtag #childhoodtraumatest has accumulated 2.1 million views.
Even though the Childhood Trauma Test hashtag is filled with hundreds of videos from creators interested in getting answers, it has been met with some backlash. Many social media users are saying that they wish they avoided the test, and while most have not given explanations to their feelings, we can assume it’s because the idea of confronting any trauma can be scary.
Truth be told, finding out something about yourself is not always a fun experience. And when it comes to trauma, it’s easy to tangle with feelings of self-blame or embarrassment. However, it may help to look at this test as a simple experiment.
However, because the test is part of a TikTok trend and not actually coming from a scientific source, there is no telling if these results are actually accurate.
As always, if you have any reservations or questions about possible childhood trauma, it’s best to consult with a licensed therapist or psychologist. These professionals will not only be able to answer your questions, but they can put your mind at ease.
Since the Childhood Trauma Test on TikTok has ruffled some feathers, and because trends come and go so quickly, we don’t expect the trend to be a thing for much longer. However, if the test has piqued your interest, you’re welcome to give it a try. Who knows, you may be able to use this test to your advantage.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.