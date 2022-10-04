Cory Wharton Is a Proud Doting Dad on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
Even though shows in the Teen Mom franchise are mostly centered on the young moms and how they raise their respective kids, the young dads are often part of the conversation too. Especially Cory Wharton, who is not only Cheyenne Floyd's ex and the father of her baby, but also a recurring cast member on MTV's The Challenge. Needless to say, Cory is ingrained in the network's world of reality TV.
But outside of competing on reality shows, he is a busy dad. And Cory Wharton's kids are the most important thing to him. In the Oct. 4 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cory is faced with a difficult situation as one of his daughters is diagnosed with a heart condition.
His daughter with Cheyenne, Ryder, lives with a VLCAD deficiency, which means her body is unable to break down certain fats into energy. But this is different.
While Cory's youngest daughter wasn't diagnosed with this same genetic disorder, at least as of right now, she does show signs of another health problem. Naturally, it's cause for concern for Cory and he shares his worries on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter while he also parents his other two children with both Cheyenne and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.
Who are Cory Wharton's kids?
Cory shares Ryder with Cheyenne. Outside of that former relationship, Cory has two kids with longtime girlfriend Taylor. They welcomed their daughter Mila in 2020. Then, in June 2022, Taylor gave birth to their second daughter, Maya. But don't expect the couple to have a third baby together any time soon.
Following the birth of Maya, Taylor shared on Instagram that she and Cory "are not quite ready" for another little one. But they seem to have their hands full with the two they share and, of course, Ryder, who Cory co-parents with Cheyenne.
And if we're being honest here, their co-parenting relationship may be one of the healthiest that Teen Mom fans have ever seen.
Cory's daughter's heart condition causes concern on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.'
Shortly after Maya was born, she had to undergo open heart surgery. She was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart disease. Cory shared on Instagram that she had a successful first surgery and that she'll require another one at four to six months old. After that, Maya will need a third surgery at age three or four.
"As a parent, you're scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, [and] mad and you don't understand why this is happening to your baby," Cory wrote on Instagram after Maya's first successful surgery.
He added that he and Taylor are hopeful for the remaining two surgeries to go as well as the first, however, and, at the time, they were eager to take Maya home. Since then, they seem to be doing well at home as a busy family of five.
But in the Oct. 4 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans will see how scary the beginning of Cory and Taylor's journey with Maya is.
