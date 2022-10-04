Cory Wharton Is a Proud Doting Dad on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'

But outside of competing on reality shows, he is a busy dad. And Cory Wharton's kids are the most important thing to him. In the Oct. 4 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cory is faced with a difficult situation as one of his daughters is diagnosed with a heart condition.

His daughter with Cheyenne, Ryder, lives with a VLCAD deficiency, which means her body is unable to break down certain fats into energy. But this is different.