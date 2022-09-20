Briana's Dad May Be Back in Her Life on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
At this point, there's not much that Teen Mom fans don't know about the stars of the franchise. But, because Briana DeJesus talks about her birth father in the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, many may be curious about who Briana's dad is. That's probably because, outside of Briana's immediate relatives, there isn't much known about anyone else.
Until now, Briana's biggest storylines have involved drama with other cast members. She just won a defamation lawsuit against former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry. And long before that, Briana's relationship with Kailyn's ex-husband caused an immediate issue between the two women. But now that all of that is behind her, Briana finally has another, more important, storyline.
Who is Briana's dad on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'?
Up until a few years ago, Briana believed that she shared a father with her sister, Brittany DeJesus. Brittany, along with their mother Roxanne DeJesus, are a big part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter along with Briana. When Briana learned about the family secret, she and Brittany also learned that Brittany's birth father died when both women were very young.
Now, in the Sept. 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana reveals plans to seek out her birth dad to connect with him and that side of the family.
But, because Briana herself doesn't know much about her dad, it's hard to say who he is or if he even wants to be found. And Briana might come up short when she reaches out to him for a reunion.
In March 2022, Briana revealed in her Instagram Stories that, at the time, she reached out to her father to try and work on their fractured relationship. She shared that she was "basically shot down" and that her father was suddenly "unavailable" to see her. It seems like she has a change of heart regarding her dad in Season 1 of The Next Chapter, however.
Briana has a half-brother too.
Not long after Briana learned about her real dad, she also learned she has a half-brother named Kevin. Unlike Briana's relationship with her dad, she is still in contact with her brother. In fact, she told The Sun in 2021, at the time, she and her brother regularly texted and her mom welcomed Kevin and his family into theirs.
While Briana may not have a relationship with her dad on or off Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she does seem to be open to making things work with other distant family members. And that certainly counts for something.
Watch Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.