Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton's Relationship Timeline Explained

The highly-anticipated premiere of MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has finally arrived. With the series debut, many of our favorite cast members have returned.

Along with Amber Portwood, who’s working on her rocky relationship with her daughter, and Leah Messer, who faces the challenge of navigating her interracial relationship in her small, southern hometown, Cheyenne Floyd also returned to the small screen for the spinoff.

She’s joined by her ex, Cory Wharton, on the show. Here’s a quick look at their relationship timeline and where they stand now!