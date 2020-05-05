Cory Wharton Is a Vet on 'The Challenge,' but Has He Ever Won?

While Cory has struggled in the past with co-parenting daughter Ryder with Cheyenne, one of the big issues on Season 8 is that Cory is M.I.A. because he was filming The Challenge.

Relationship drama is always a given on MTV's Teen Mom , and on Season 8, Cory Wharton is trying to balance the needs of both his ex, Cheyenne Floyd , and his pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

In addition to missing time with Ryder, Cory is also in a bit of hot water because Taylor says that she can't enjoy her pregnancy as much in his absence.

In the teaser clip released ahead of the May 5 episode, Taylor's friends comfort her by telling her that Cory must be doing well on the competition show if he's been gone for so long.

Did Cory win The Challenge in 2019? Find out below whether the reality star has ever won the show.