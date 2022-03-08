'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The expecting parents first met in Hawaii in November 2017 while starring on MTV's reality series Ex on the Beach. (Taylor had previously appeared on another MTV dating series, Are You the One?) After appearing on the show, the two became involved in an on-again, off-again relationship. In February 2019, they revealed on social media that they'd gotten back together, and they've stayed that way ever since!

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Mila, in April 2020. (Cory also shares 4-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.) Now the couple are gearing up for baby No. 2! Keep scrolling to find out when Taylor and Cory's second child is due.