'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Are Expecting Baby No. 2

'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Are Expecting Baby No. 2By Toni Sutton
Mar. 8 2022, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
And new baby makes four! Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton has announced that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, have another little one on the way. The Real World alum, who most recently competed on MTV's The Challenge, declared that his "excitement is unmatched."
The expecting parents first met in Hawaii in November 2017 while starring on MTV's reality series Ex on the Beach. (Taylor had previously appeared on another MTV dating series, Are You the One?) After appearing on the show, the two became involved in an on-again, off-again relationship. In February 2019, they revealed on social media that they'd gotten back together, and they've stayed that way ever since!
The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Mila, in April 2020. (Cory also shares 4-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.) Now the couple are gearing up for baby No. 2! Keep scrolling to find out when Taylor and Cory's second child is due.
When is Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s second child due?
On March 5 (which also happens to be Cory's birthday), the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share multiple photos of himself, Taylor, and his kids. In one image, Taylor holds up the ultrasound in one hand while resting Mila on her other hip. Standing next to them, Cory smiles wide into the camera while resting his hand on Ryder's shoulder.
It appears they've kept their baby news on the low-down for quite some time as Tayor's due on June 8, only three months away!
"[On] June 8th, we will welcome a new member to the family!" he captioned the photos. "I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday [than sharing this news]. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know [this baby is] gonna do the same. Throughout the years, the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched."
Cory continued his caption, saying, "I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky and blessed to be in. As a kid my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have."
He then went on to praise his girlfriend: "Taylor, I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have ... I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up."
We hope Taylor continues to have a happy and healthy pregnancy, and can't wait to be introduced to their new baby this summer.