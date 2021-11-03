Here’s Why You Won’t See Cory Wharton Compete on 'The Challenge: All Stars' Anytime Soon

MTV fans were first introduced to Cory Wharton as an original roommate on Real World: Ex-Plosion. In 2016, Cory made his debut on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines, where he ended up making it to the finals as a rookie. Despite being seen as a strong competitor and making it to four finals, the veteran has yet to secure a win after competing on The Challenge in nine seasons.

Since his first challenge back in 2015, Cory has only missed two seasons and is looking for his first victory on competing on Season 37 of the series, The Challenge: Lies, Spies, and Allies. Before appearing on the after-show for The Challenge, Cory went live on Instagram with a Q&A session for his fans. Somebody asked him he would ever think about competing on MTV’s spinoff, The Challenge: All-Stars, and disclosed that producers had contacted him about joining the cast.

Will veteran Cory Wharton be competing on 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 2?

Cory revealed to fans that he had turned down the invitation to appear on The Challenge: All Stars. He stated that he has decided not to compete on the show for his 4-year-old daughter Ryder Wharton and 1-year-old daughter Mila Wharton. The vet explained to viewers that Ryder begged and cried for him not to leave for the show, and for Cory, that was “all I needed to see.” He also stated he’s “not hurting at the time” and can take a break.

So fans will not see Cory compete on Season 2, which mostly features fan favorites that Challenge fans haven’t seen in a while. After the last installment of The Challenge: Double Agents reunion special aired, Cory joined fellow Challenge vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast and talked about his future on the show. Per Heavy, on the podcast, he shared that he may not do another back-to-back season of The Challenge.

That's because he wants to spend more time at home with his two girls. Cory stated, “Something that I realized is that money can’t buy time with your kids. Like when I came home [from Double Agents], Mila, it took her a couple months to fully respond to me the way that I wanted her to respond to me, cause we were gone for so long. It kinda messed me up a little bit. Right there, I just knew, OK well, maybe I’ll do the next one, but then let’s take a break.”