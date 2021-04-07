'The Challenge: All Stars' Was Filmed in This Familiar Location

Right on the heels of The Real World Homecoming: New York, which reunited the original Real World cast, came The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus. The series has allowed some serious OG competitors to return and battle it out for a $500,000 prize.

And, like other seasons and specials in the franchise, TJ Lavin has returned as the host. But what some viewers are wondering is where The Challenge: All Stars is filmed.