'The Challenge: All Stars' Was Filmed in This Familiar Location

'The Challenge: All Stars' Was Filmed in This Familiar LocationBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 7 2021, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Right on the heels of The Real World Homecoming: New York, which reunited the original Real World cast, came The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus. The series has allowed some serious OG competitors to return and battle it out for a $500,000 prize.
And, like other seasons and specials in the franchise, TJ Lavin has returned as the host. But what some viewers are wondering is where The Challenge: All Stars is filmed.
The location may look familiar, in a way, to some longtime viewers. After all, The Challenge was shot there a couple of times before. But it's not somewhere producers have taken the cast many times and it's certainly different from the locales chosen for the few preceding seasons. With the right cast, though, the show can be filmed almost anywhere and still work.
Where is 'The Challenge: All Stars' filmed?
After The Challenge veteran player Mark Long brought up the idea to have an all-stars season with cast members who had been with the franchise for years, the idea went viral on social media. It didn't take long for Bunim/Murray Productions, which is behind The Challenge, Road Rules, Bad Girls Club, and other reality TV shows, to jump onboard.
Then, casting began and filming commenced in South America. That's right, if you were wondering about the glittering bodies of water and tall mountains in the background, that's because The Challenge: All Stars is filmed in Argentina. The show has taken contestants to the country in the past, but only a couple of times. Setting this season in South America makes it extra special.
The cast of 'The Challenge: All Stars' features competitors from early in the series.
Bringing in veteran players to the show is nothing new. In fact, some seasons of The Challenge purposely pit veterans with rookies, or even against each other, to make things interesting. But when casting began for this All Stars season, the idea was to bring back players fans have loved over the years, even if those players had been out of the game for decades.
Enter Teck Holmes, who only competed on one season of The Challenge prior to The Challenge: All Stars, back in 2000. There's also Arissa Hill, who was in Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2004. Plenty of other players this season have competed on the show more recently, but there's something to be said for the legitimate OGs who have returned.
The Challenge: All-Stars premiere was one of the most joyous things I’ve ever watched and it proved that normal people with big personalities are SO much more compelling than elite athletes and I wish the regular version of The Challenge realized this!— Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) April 1, 2021
When was 'The Challenge: All Stars' filmed?
According to Variety, filming for The Challenge: All Stars began in February 2021. With just nine episodes instead of the typical 16- or 18-episode season, this special season of All Stars is more fast-paced. And, since filming started in February 2021, the season likely took a shorter amount of time to shoot than others in the past.
If this iteration of The Challenge does well and gains enough traction among fans both new and old, then there's even the chance there will be more all-star specials in the future. Until then, though, viewers can enjoy watching old dogs get back in the game.
