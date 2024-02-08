Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Insiders Know Who Wins 'The Challenge' Season 39 Ahead of the Finale, and It's Actually Shocking (SPOILERS) By Jamie Lerner Feb. 8 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET Source: MTV

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for the finale of The Challenge Season 39. Every season of The Challenge gives competitors new obstacles to get to the final prize of $500,000. Between MTV’s The Challenge airing its 39th season and CBS’s The Challenge: USA, the competition reality show is more popular than ever. Season 39 of The Challenge, aptly titled Battle for a New Champion, showcases competitors as they fight for the title of The Challenge champion.

After 17 episodes, it’s down to the finale, and thanks to some Reddit and Vevmo spoilers, we know who wins Season 39 — if the spoilers are correct. The finale features seven competitors fighting it out to be crowned the champion by host T.J. Lavin, but who wins The Challenge Season 39?

According to spoilers, Emanuel Neagu wins ‘The Challenge’ Season 39.

In Episode 17, three contestants were eliminated. James Lock (The Only Way Is Essex 24), Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor: Kaôh Rōng), and Olivia Kaiser (Love Island USA 3) were sent home in a nail-biting penultimate episode.

There are only seven contestants left to fight it out for the winner’s title: Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas 1), Emanuel Neagu (Survivor România 1), Justin “Jay” Starrett (Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X), Berna Canbeldek (Survivor Turkey 8), Colleen Schneider (The Mole Germany), Moriah Jadea (The Challenge: Ride or Dies), and Nurys Mateo (Are You the One? 6).

Before the season even aired, Vevmo’s PinkRose listed out all the spoilers and eliminations, and she has been pretty accurate up to this point. Throughout the season, several people have surprised the contestants with their Challenge expertise, such as Nurys and Colleen, but who will make it to the end?

According to spoilers, the first finalists eliminated will be Moriah and Jay, followed by Berna and then Corey. In third place, Colleen will surprise viewers, considering her light edit, and Nurys will take second place after a fire streak in the elimination ring. Finally, Emanuel will be crowned the winner of The Challenge Season 39.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 finale can be watched on MTV on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

There are plenty of ways to watch The Challenge, but if you want to see it live, the best way to do that is by watching it on MTV. However, MTV is also owned by Paramount Plus, so Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the finale through the streaming app as well. The finale is set to air on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. EST.