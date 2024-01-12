Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge 'The Challenge' Legend CT Tamburello Can't Wait to Team up With Johnny Bananas on 'The Traitors' (EXCLUSIVE) Despite their rivalry, Chris "CT" Tamburello exclusively told 'Distractify' he was eager to work with Johnny Bananas in Season 2 of 'The Traitors.' By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 12 2024, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

MTV's reality competition show, The Challenge, has seen its fair share of stars over the years. But let's talk legends — and we mean the big shots, the heavyweights, the Chris "CT" Tamburello and Johnny Bananas kind of legends. These two have fueled epic rivalries for 20 years, but now, they're taking a new twist on Season 2 of The Traitors.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the season premiere, Distractify caught up with the cast to spill the beans on their game strategy. And guess what? CT, the seasoned warrior, is actually "looking forward" to working alongside Johnny Bananas!

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

So, are CT and Johnny Bananas friends?

Sure, we've seen CT and Johnny share The Challenge stage multiple times, but working together? That's a rare sight! These two were more accustomed to epic showdowns, like the unforgettable "Bananas Backpack" incident.

But guess what? In a surprising twist, CT spilled the tea on Instagram Live in June 2021, setting the record straight and revealing they're actually friends! As reported by CheatSheet, the five-time Challenge champion said his and Johnny's friendship mirrors the dynamics of a classic sibling rivalry.

Article continues below advertisement

6 DAYS TILL THE TRAITORS 2 PREMIERE!



My favorite CT & Bananas moment ✨#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/mGuc1qEZ7H — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) January 6, 2024

"We're like two brothers competing for the last piece of pizza," CT explained, throwing in that their on-screen conflicts stem from their contrasting approaches to the game. CT described Johnny as calculated, while he was always more of a loose cannon (remember when CT got disqualified from The Inferno 3 for punching Davis Mallory in the face?).

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to gameplay, they've never quite been on the same wavelength. However, CT confessed that keeping their guard up might have caused more harm than good. He admitted, "If me and him had worked together so long in the past, I think things would have been a lot easier for us."

CT is "looking forward" to working with Johnny in Season 2 of 'The Traitors.'

With their bromance blooming, fans are on the edge of their seats, wondering if CT and Johnny will team up in Season 2 of The Traitors. Brace yourselves for the good news — this dynamic duo is not just ready, but absolutely pumped for the opportunity to be on the same team for a change!

Article continues below advertisement

CT spilled all the deets exclusively to Distractify, stating that he's "looking forward" to joining forces with Johnny. He told us, "Me and Bananas had come up together in The Challenge world and, you know, coming into [a] world outside of The Challenge, I'm looking forward to working with him."