Meet the Season 2 Cast of ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock, Including the First Ever Couple
Meet the cast of Season 2 of 'The Traitors' on Peacock, featuring a who's who of reality stars, a professional boxer, and some real surprises.
The Gist:
- Season 2 of The Traitor on Peacock is coming out.
- The cast includes alums from Survivor, The Challenge, and The Bachelor.
- You won't believe some of the names on this list!
Fans of Season 1 of The Traitors will be happy to learn that the reality competition show with major Clue vibes is back for a second season. The Peacock series again stars Alan Cumming as host, but will introduce an entirely new cast to work toward a big cash prize.
The first ever couple is among the many boldface names that make up the cast list. There are also some blasts from the past, and serious competitors.
So, who will join Alan Cumming in Season 2 of Peacock's 'The Traitors'?
An official tweet announced the cast members for Season 2 of 'The Traitors' and featured humor that true Alan Cumming fans can appreciate, with the Scotland native playing — is that a bugle?
Then, the names of the stars from sports and screen scroll across the short clip, and we learn that an alum from Big Brother, Survivor, and oh, so much more!
So, let's meet the cast! Read on for the full cast list for Season 2 of The Traitors, as well as what we might expect from the reality stars, athletes, and others competing for $250,000.
Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen
The Love Island alum's strong suit is that he's, well, good looking. And, the reality star hails from a small town, which may mean that his appealing charm and likeability are his biggest assets.
Chris "CT" Tamburello
Chris hails from The Challenge and is nicknamed Uncle "CT" but don't let the familiar moniker fool you. He has won the show not once, not even twice — but five times!
Dan Gheesling
Dan Gheesling, a Big Brother alum, holds the distinct honor of having won the first unanimous vote. So, he's a great player of games like the ones he'll have to master to out-maneuver others on The Traitors.
Deontay Wilder
Deontay knows a thing or two about being competitive, having boxed professionally at the highest levels. The so-called "Bronze Bomber" won't go out of the this competition without a fight, so to speak!
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Ekin-Su is from Love Island across the pond, and while she may no longer be coupled up with the man she won her season with, don't count her out to take home a prize solo this time.
Janelle Pierzina
Janelle Pierzina is a nother former cast member of Big Brother. This mom and reality show alum has more than one show to her credits, having also appeared on the grueling competition series The Amazing Race.
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
He's another reality show regular, with Johnny having appeared on The Challenge, House of Villains, and The Real World. This confident competitor won The Challenge an astonishing eight times!
John Bercow
Well, you may not recognize John Bercow, but he's a member of the Parliament in Britain. He exited politics in 2019, but seemingly has found another career in front of TV cameras.
Kevin Kreider
From the other side of the TV landscape is Kevin Kreider, whom fans know stars on Bling Empire. While we may not have seen him compete per say, he's used to living life in the fast lane to be sure!
Larsa Pippen
Larsa is of course known from The Real Housewives of Miami, but she's also known from gossip headlines due to her active dating life, having most recently been coupled up with Marcus Jordan, the son of famed basketball player Michael Jordan.
Marcus Jordan
Oh, speaking of Marcus Jordan, he's on the show too! Talk about a juicy cast and potential alliances — or conflicts of interest! As People notes, Marcus and Larsa are the first couple to go into the show with their relationship known to the cast.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
As well known for his pro dance moves on Dancing With the Stars as he is for his activism over the conflict in Ukraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy has fast feet and the added motivation of hungry mouths to feed at home, with his wife Peta Murgatroyd having welcomed the couple's second child in June 2023.
Mercedes "MJ" Javid
Who could forget Mercedes from Shahs of Sunset? Luckily "MJ" is back to join the cast of Season 2 of The Traitors, and there's no doubt she'll be one to watch!
Parvati Shallow
What can we say? Parvati is a Survivor and will certainly bring many skills — as well as a yogic mind — to the table when it comes to taking down other competitors on the Peacock reality series.
Peppermint
Yes! We needed a representative of RuPaul's Drag Race on the show and thankfully, we have Peppermint, who will undoubtedly make Season 2 a must-see.
Peter Weber
Remember Peter from The Bachelor? He's back and ready to try his hand at the games on The Traitor, instead of failing miserably at finding love in front of the world.
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Sandra is another Survivor alum, and former winner, who's still controversial because she decided to leave Winners at War. Tune and see how she fares at this more civilized competition.
Shereé Whitfield
This Southern belle from The Real Housewives of Atlanta may be into high fashion, but she's also not going to take anyone's, well, you know. Here's hoping Shereé sticks around for a while on the show, because, those one liners!
Tamra Judge
Look out Scotland! Here comes Tamra Judge, who never keeps her opinions quiet. The Real Housewives of Orange County star can actually be a little scary — unless you stay on her good side!
Trishelle Cannatella
It has been a minute, but she's back! Trishelle, who starred on Real World: Las Vegas, is taking a trip across the pond to try her hand at playing in the big leagues.
Where is 'The Traitors' filmed?
So, where is this diverse cast headed to take part in the show? As fans know, the first season of The Traitors took place in a hauntingly beautiful Scottish castle. Likewise, Season 2 is filmed at Andross Castle in the Scottish highlands, per Parade.