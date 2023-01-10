Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Source: Peacock 'The Traitors' Season 1 Cast: Celebs Dish on Peacock's Newest Reality Competition Show (EXCLUSIVE) By Gabrielle Bernardini Jan. 10 2023, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Peacock's newest reality series The Traitors is based off of the popular unscripted Dutch game of the same name and features 20 contestants (including A-list reality stars) who will compete in a series of challenges with the goal of earning a cash prize.

But, three contestants among the group have been named "the traitors" and will attempt to secretly steal the prize from the other contestants, known as "the faithful."

'The Traitors' Season 1 cast: Peacock's competition series features several familiar faces.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors is a game filled with deception and lies, but who will come out on top? The psychological Peacock game features a slew of familiar faces from your favorite reality shows. Check out the complete Season 1 cast list below, and what they said about competing on the reality show.

Alan Cumming

"There's a lot of backstabbing; it's sort of backstabbing through utter insecurity and fear," the Traitors host exclusively told Distractify. "Every night they have to turn on each other because there's a banishment every night at the roundtable. And that was my favorite part because you just saw people crumble. My favorite part is when people say, 'I can't believe you lied to me.' It's called The Traitors, b--ch. Sorry."

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Best known for: The Bachelor / The Bachelorette Age: 41 "I'm more of an observer, I would say," Arie told us. ".... [Just] kind of not trying to make waves, trying to be in the background a little bit. I think that is the best strategy that I tried to employ."

Brandi Glanville

Best known for: RHOBH Age: 50 "I will say, I have a great BS meter," Brandi said. "I have a hard time myself with it. So that does get me in trouble."

Cirie Fields

Best known for: Survivor Age: 52 "It was not a benefit coming into the game with a reality TV background; people are automatically suspicious of you, especially when you play the type of games that we play," Cirie noted, adding, "I'm an under the right radar player. So I tried to make myself invisible. ... So they don't remember or think about my gameplay on Survivor."

Cody Calafiore

Best known for: Big Brother Age: 32 "[I] immediately had to come in and try to like, downplay previous experience," Cody explained. "You want to be able to last a little bit longer to build relationships, and I feel like players like us [on Big Brother and Survivor] could be immediately targeted right away, just on the basis of [being] a gamer."

Kate Chastain

Best known for: Below Deck Age: 40 "Round tables were so awkward at first. I think people were like, a little bit scared to speak. It's very intimidating. But man, did they get heated. It's an experience like I've never had, and I am usually pretty proud to say, you know, I'll confront people," Kate said. "But this was next level."

Kyle Cooke

Best known for: Summer House Age: 40 "I probably wish I was a little more well-versed in these competition shows," Kyle told us, explaining what he would've changed about his game. "I didn't understand that 90 percent of what makes those shows successful and how you win is social strategy." "It's really about the strategy and the social experiment and just trying to like, you know, play the game," he added.

Rachel Reilly

Best known for: Big Brother Age: 38 "I knew Cody from Big Brother and I had like, gone out with him and hung out with him before, and then I had just spent, you know, 10 days in the jungle with Stephenie and Cirie. So coming into this castle, seeing Stephenie and Cirie and seeing Cody, you think automatically I have this alliance, right?" Rachel noted. "I should be able to have an alliance. So I think it messes with you because you forget like you're playing a game. You don't know what is going through their heads."

Reza Farahan

Best known for: Shahs of Sunset Age: 49 "My strategy was keeping my mind off of Shahs being canceled and not like, being depressed and like, 'who am I if I'm not a Shah?' Well, I'm a traitor, I guess," Reza said. "It was just a really great way for me to not be in the loop of my show."

Ryan Lochte

Best known for: Being an Olympian Age: 38 "Grab your popcorn and a comfy seat and get ready to binge-watch #TheTraitorsUS," Ryan captioned an Instagram snap of the trailer.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick

Best known for: Survivor Age: 43 "Trust no one," Stephenie said. "There you go, trust no one."

Additional "civilian" contestants

Aside from the celebrity contestants, The Traitors will also feature "civilian" participants. Christian De La Torre —Veteran & Van Life Influencer

—Veteran & Van Life Influencer Michael Davidson — DMV Office Manager

— DMV Office Manager Andie Thurmond — Director of Music Services

— Director of Music Services Quentin Jiles —Political Analyst

—Political Analyst Shelbe Rodriguez — Public Affairs Manager

— Public Affairs Manager Geraldine Moreno — Actress

— Actress Robert “Bam” Nieves — Tech Sales Executive

— Tech Sales Executive Anjelica Conti — Hair Stylist

— Hair Stylist Azra Valani — Yoga Instructor

— Yoga Instructor Amanda Clark — Emergency Room Nurse

