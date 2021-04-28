Is Alan Cumming Married? Who Is the 'Prodigal Son' Guest Star's Partner?

Singer, writer, activist, and filmmaker Alan Cumming has acted in an array of television shows, films, and Broadway plays. Alan is most recently known for his role on ABC’s The Good Wife for his portrayal of political strategist Eli Gold.

During his time on the show, he was nominated for three Prime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Recently, Alan guest-starred on Episode 8 of the newest season of FOX’s Prodigal Son .

Besides acting, Alan has enjoyed success as a children’s book author, as well as an author of his memoir and a novel.

He plays arrogant Europol agent Simon Hoxley who arrives in New York City to investigate the murder of the callous and shady smuggler Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney). Fans of the show loved Alan’s appearance and hope that it won’t be the last time viewers see Simon on the crime series.

Alan is also pretty open about his personal life. Keep reading to find out if Alan is married to his partner and other details about his love life.

He's also recorded a CD, started a fragrance line, and opened up a New York City club named Club Cumming that features drag and cabaret shows. There seems to be nothing that this man can’t conquer!

Alan Cumming is married and has tied the knot three times.

On January 7, 2007, Alan married his longtime partner, graphic designer Grant Shaffer. The two dated for two years before getting hitched at the Old Royal Naval College in the town of Greenwich. According to the Hollywood Reporter, after the couple's wedding, Alan's spokesperson Bianca Bianconi released a statement by the actor.

He shared, "Not only are we so happy to be able to celebrate our love for each other, but also to be able to do it in a country that properly recognizes the rights of same-sex couples. As residents of America, we would have loved to marry there, but we hope that soon the civil rights that we have been afforded in the U.K. will be available to all gay Americans, and we look forward to celebrating not only our marriage but the end of prejudice."

On the couple's five-year anniversary of their civil union in London, the couple got married again in New York City's Soho Grand Hotel. Before Alan married Grant, he was in a five-year marriage with actress Hilary Lyon from 1986 to 1994. The pair met while they both studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and wed not too long after graduation.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, Alan discussed the amazing career he's had and his husband, Grant. When asked about how the couple met and what made him the one, he revealed, "We met through friends in New York. He's lovely, kind, and hilarious, but he's also the first person who hasn't wanted to change me. We respect each other, and we were a bit older when we met, so you know yourself more and are more respectful."

Grant is an illustrator and graphic designer who's worked for publications like The New Yorker and The New York Times. According to his website bio, he's also worked as a storyboard artist for movies and music videos, and he illustrates children's books. In fact, he illustrated his husband's children's book, The Adventures of Honey and Leon. It seems like Alan and Grant truly have a wonderful relationship.