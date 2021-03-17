What Are the 'Spy Kids' up to Now? Building Super-Families of Their Own

Everyone's favorite spy uncle, Danny Trejo has also been in his fair share of action movies in addition to Spy Kids. In fact, Danny has appeared in several of director Robert Rodriguez's movies, and most of his characters have been named after knives: Machete in Spy Kids, Razor Charlie in From Dusk Till Dawn, and actually returned to the character of Machete in Spy Kids in two standalone films.

In 2019, Danny witnessed a car accident and helped extract a trapped toddler from the backseat.