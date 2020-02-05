Who Is Antonio Banderas Dating? His Girlfriend Low-Key Saved His Life

Although Antonio and Melanie were married for 18 years, the actors' split was amicable and he says he still considers the Working Girl star "family." The two share a daughter, Stella Banderas, and Antonio keeps a very close relationship with Melanie's kids from other marriages, Dakota and Alexander, as well.

Just a brief aside about how close the family actually are, Dakota (as in Fifty Shades' Dakota Johnson, Melanie's daughter from her previous marriage to Don Johnson) has known Antonio since she was four and still calls him "Paponio," an adorable portmanteau of papa and Antonio.

While the couple split in 2015, the whole family still gets together for the holidays and communicates often.