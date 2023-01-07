The 'Pressure Cooker' Prize on Netflix is a Serious Chunk of Change
The ~pressure is on~ when it comes to new Netflix competition series Pressure Cooker – where 11 chefs participate in a series of cooking contests in hopes of winning the grand prize. So, what exactly IS the Pressure Cooker prize on Netflix? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.
The ‘Pressure Cooker’ prize is a serious chunk of change.
The winner of Netflix’s Pressure Cooker chef competition series will walk away with the grand prize of $100,000.
The ‘Pressure Cooker’ prize winner is deemed by the contestants themselves!
On Netflix new series Pressure Cooker, the 11 competing chefs will ALSO be the judges of the cooking competitions – which is bound to cause some tension as the 11 are living together as well.
“Whereas many food-based game shows may primarily rely on industry experts to weigh in on the perfect texture of grilled seafood or the correct thickness of a pasta noodle, the fun of Pressure Cooker is that the chefs play each role: peer, judge and juror,” the streaming giant explains.
“After every competition, expect to see a black book where the reviews are recorded — and yes, these are (usually) blind tastings. Once the reviews are in, the competitors learn whose trash talk held weight, and who had nothing but hot air.”
You may have seen some of the ‘Pressure Cooker’ prize competitors in the past.
Netflix points out that some of the contestants have been featured on the Food Network or daytime talk shows. The premiere season of Pressure Cooker includes the following contestants: Robbie, Christian, Liv, Ed, Lana, Jeana, Renee, Brian, Caroline, and Sergei.
The ‘Pressure Cooker’ contestants competed for the grand prize in Los Angeles, California.
While little is known about the filming location for Netlfix’s Pressure Cooker, multiple reports cited the cooking competition series was filmed in good ol’ LA. Viewers will for the most part only see the “pressure cooker” space – where the 11 contestants will be living, cooking, and judging each other’s dishes.
"It was completely secret. We didn’t know anybody. We didn’t know we weren’t being judged by celebrity chefs. Every day is a new day and a new set of challenges," contestant Robbie Jester told the Delaware News Journal. He added the streaming giant "did a really good job of keeping us separated and being secretive. It’s very high-intensity and volatile. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
SPOILER: Here’s who walked away with the “Pressure Cooker’ $100,000 cash prize.
Though the competition was fierce, it was Robbie who walked away with the $100,000 prize after being deemed the winner of Netflix’s Pressure Cooker. Mike was the runner-up. "I don't think the person I was walking through the door on Day 1 could've done what I did today," Robbie shared following his victory.
Pressure Cooker premiered its first season on Netflix on Friday, January 6 and is currently available for streaming. It is unclear whether or not the cooking competition series has been renewed for a second season at this time.