The 'Pressure Cooker' Prize on Netflix is a Serious Chunk of Change

On Netflix new series Pressure Cooker, the 11 competing chefs will ALSO be the judges of the cooking competitions – which is bound to cause some tension as the 11 are living together as well.

“Whereas many food-based game shows may primarily rely on industry experts to weigh in on the perfect texture of grilled seafood or the correct thickness of a pasta noodle, the fun of Pressure Cooker is that the chefs play each role: peer, judge and juror,” the streaming giant explains.