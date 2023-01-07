How to Stream 'She Said,' the Story of the Two Reporters Who Exposed Harvey Weinstein

Breaking news — She Said, the real-life tale of the two journalists who broke the story about Harvey Weinstein's multiple sexual assaults, is now available for streaming.

In the film, Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, respectively. Jodi and Megan were the journalists at the New York Times who exposed Weinstein's decades of sexual misconduct for the first time. Their story also helped spur the birth of the #MeToo movement.

Now that She Said is out of theaters and available to stream, how exactly can you watch it?