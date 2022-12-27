'Glass Onion' Is Filled With a Truly Absurd Number of Celebrity Cameos

Perhaps the most widely discussed cameo grouping is this foursome. They played an online deduction-based video game called Among Us with Benoit Blanc during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. These cameos were the last onscreen appearances for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury, who died between the filming of this movie and its release.

When it came to getting the late Stephen Sondheim for a cameo, Ram Bergman (Director Rian Johnson's producing partner) told The New York Times, "I wasn’t really sure how to get to him. But then I was on a call with Bryan Lourd, our agent, and it somehow came up. I said, we really would love Stephen to do this. And I swear, five minutes later, he emailed me: he’s going to do it."

And when it came to snagging Angela, Sondheim told Rian, "Oh, Angie — I’m friends with her. Tell her I’m doing it. She’ll do it."