'Glass Onion' Introduces Fans to a New Mystery — How Does It End? (SPOILERS)

"The creative challenge of working in this genre, I love doing something completely different from both Glass Onion and Knives Out, what can that be? How can I surprise myself? How can it be scary in the right way? All of that in the context of the comfort of knowing that I'll be working with Daniel again and that it's a form that I truly love, it feels like it's the thing that I definitely want to do most next," Rian added. Oh wow, we can't wait for the next one!

Glass Onion hits Netflix on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.