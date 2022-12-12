The Divisive Ending to 2013's 'Prisoners' Leaves Fans Wanting More (SPOILERS)

In a 2013 interview with BuzzFeed, writer Aaron Guzikowski revealed there was a version where Loki found Keller.

"They move the car. They see he's down there. You know he's going to be taken out of the hole," Aaron said. "I like it much better being ambiguous. Even though you assume that's what's probably going to happen, I like that there's a small chance that he's not going to get him out of there for whatever reason."