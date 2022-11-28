Brandon Cronenberg’s 'Infinity Pool' Will Push the Boundaries of It's R-Rating
If you're heading to your local movie theater to see Bones and All, be on the lookout for a rather ... interesting trailer. OK, you might be wondering, "what does that mean?" Luckily, we're here to fill you in on the deets.
As it turns out, many cinemas around the United States (not ours, sadly) are sharing the first footage of Brandon Cronenberg's upcoming sci-fi horror-thriller Infinity Pool right before the romantic cannibal road film. With that said, we expect the trailer to drop online in the coming weeks. So, while we (im)patiently wait, let's learn a bit more about Infinity Pool.
What is 'Infinity Pool' about?
For those unaware, Infinity Pool centers on James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em Foster (Mia Goth), a young couple "enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation in the fictional island of La Tolqa." However, a fatal accident soon "exposes the resort's perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence, and surreal horrors."
According to Bloody Disgusting, the much-anticipated film initially received an NC-17 rating. The outlet further reported that an appeal was underway; however, the rating was upheld ... but not for long. In October 2022, the MPA announced Infinity Pool had been re-edited and would officially obtain an R rating for "graphic violence, disturbing material, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and some language."
The trailer for 'Infinity Pool' recently leaked on social media.
Although the trailer for Infinity Pool has yet to be officially released, a person recorded footage of it at their movie theater and shared it on Twitter. As expected, the social media platform removed their video over copyright claims.
We don't know about you, but we hope the official trailer debuts online soon because the film seems right up our alley. Clearly, hundreds of other cinephiles feel the same way since most are currently obsessing over screenshots of Mia Goth in the leaked trailer — can we blame them? She's an absolute star.
The release date for 'Infinity Pool' is TBD.
Unfortunately, there is no definitive release date for Infinity Pool. However, since the trailer is now being shown in movie theaters nationwide, there's a chance the film is gearing up for an early 2023 theatrical release window.
If we had to guess, we believe writer-director Brandon Cronenberg will follow the same schedule as his 2020 sci-fi psychological horror flick, Possessor — how so? Well, that film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, so, likely, Infinity Pool will have its first screening there as well, but only time will tell.