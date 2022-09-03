Shia LaBeouf Says He and Mia Goth Are "Journeying Toward a Healthy Family"

Like many celebrity relationships, Shia and Mia met on set. The duo co-starred in the 2013 film Nymphomaniac Vol. II, directed by Lars Von Trier. Previously, Shia told GQ in 2008 that he's "been in love with every woman [he's] ever worked with." True to his word, Shia has been in notable relationships with former co-stars Megan Fox and Isabel Lucas.

Mia later starred in a music video Shia directed in 2014, but their relationship reportedly remained on and off until 2016.