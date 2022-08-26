Shia LaBeouf Has Emerged With New Life Updates After a String of Scandals

As an actor and an artist, Shia LaBeouf's face has been a goldmine for memes. Who among us millennials hasn't been inspired by his aggressively supportive "Just Do It" speech?

But while it was easy for many to laugh with or at Shia in the past, he's generated plenty of scandal and controversy in the past. In 2013, Shia was accused of plagiarizing a comic book in his short film, Howard Cantour.com. He would later offer an apology for the allegations, but his controversies were just beginning.