Shia LaBeouf Is About to Become a Dad — What's His Net Worth?

The star of The Tax Collector, Nymphomaniac: Vol. I and II, and Transformers is about to become a father.

Shia LaBeouf and his ex-wife and fiancée, Mia Goth, are pregnant. The stars first started dating in 2012, after meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. They got married on Oct. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. They broke up in 2018, only to rekindle old flames in 2020.