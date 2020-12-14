Has Shia LaBeouf Dated Anyone Since FKA Twigs?

In December of 2020, FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf , accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. Her lawsuit outlines claims of horrific abuse, including that LaBeouf physically abused her, tormented her, and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

"Shia LaBeouf hurts women," the introduction to the lawsuit states. "He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous. For too long, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions as eccentricities of a free-thinking 'artist.' Even though his history of violent behavior was well-documented, many in the media have treated LaBeouf as a harmless figure of fun, which has helped him to perpetuate his cycle of abuse of women over the years."

The suit also clarifies that FKA twigs filed it not for monetary or personal gain, but to "set the record straight," and "to help ensure that no more women must undergo the abuse that Shia LaBeouf has inflicted on his prior romantic partners."

LaBeouf has not commented on the suit at this time, but he obliquely addressed FKA twigs' allegations in an email to The New York Times, writing, "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.

"I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”