Who Are Rihanna's Parents? Is She Close With Them These Days?

This isn’t the first time the media has discussed the topic of Rihanna being pregnant, but this is the first time that the story has actually been a true one. Rumors about Rihanna being pregnant have circulated for nearly a decade!

It’s wonderful to hear that her father is supportive of her decision to start a family. Monica, Rihanna's mother, hasn’t publicly commented on the singer's pregnancy just yet, but she’s most likely just as cheerful about the news.