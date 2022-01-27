Who Is Hilary Duff's Ex Jason? Viral TikTok Video Nods to Their 2016 Relationship

Who Is Hilary Duff's Ex Jason? Viral TikTok Video Nods to Their 2016 RelationshipBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 27 2022, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Running into your ex is never fun — and it can be even more awkward when you’re accompanied by your current partner and he’s recording the interaction on his phone for TikTok. Yup, that’s sort of what happened to HIMYF star Hilary Duff when she was out to dinner with husband Matthew Koma and daughter Banksy. Hil thought she spotted her ex, Jason.
So was it him? Did they say hi? Did the Lizzie McGuire alum make a very on-brand dash from the restaurant when Jason wasn’t looking? Also, when did Hilary Duff date a guy named Jason? Keep scrolling for all the deets.
Matthew Koma shared a TikTok video of Hilary Duff trying to keep a low-profile after possibly spotting her ex.
Matthew, who is a member of the band Winnetka Bowling League, shared a TikTok to the band’s account where he and Hil are out to dinner. In the video, the mom of three has their daughter Banksy on her lap.
“Hil thinks her boyfriend … her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us but she can’t tell if it’s him or not,” Matthew is heard saying in the background as he films a mortified Hilary.
"Jason,” Matthew shouts, as a rosy-cheeked Hilary asks him to stop. The musician calls his name again. “Is it him? Is he looking?” he asks Hilary, who is now nervously twirling Banky's hair.
Unfortunately, the video ends before we get to find out if it was really him. Boo!
Hilary Duff dated Jason Walsh in 2016 after getting a divorce from ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Before meeting Matthew, Hilary was married to Canadian NHL player Mike Comrie, with whom she shares a son, Luca. Their divorce was finalized in early 2016, which is also around the time that Hilary started dating Jason Walsh, who was her personal trainer at the time.
Their relationship lasted for a few months but then ended after their plans for the future didn't align. "They weren't on the same page," a source close to the former couple told People. "He wants to move to New York, but her life is in LA."
Even though they called it quits, Hilary told Cosmopolitan the following year, "It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband."
According to his Instagram, Jason still appears to be a personal trainer. He has also trained other celebrities like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.