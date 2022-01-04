Who Are Hilary Duff's Kids? Meet Her Adorable Family

When she isn't relishing being one of the biggest stars of a generation, Hilary is the proud mother of three beautiful children.

Her eldest, a boy named Luca Cruz Comrie, was born on March 20, 2012, when she was still with her now-ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Hilary is always posting images of Luca on Instagram, and it's clear from the years of snapshots she has shared that her oldest child has become a doting big brother and developed a wholesome relationship with his stepfather — Matthew Koma, Hilary's current husband — as well.