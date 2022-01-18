How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of 'How I Met Your Father'?By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 18 2022, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of How I Met Your Father.
The first two episodes of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series How I Met Your Father have dropped on Hulu. It's understandable to pause for a moment before getting hooked on a new series in order to ask, how many episodes of this potentially binge-worthy series will there be in total? We've got the answers for you.
Season 1 of How I Met Your Father will have 10 episodes total (per a Decider report.) Given the sitcom format, each episode is just about half an hour long, with commercials. How I Met Your Father follows the same basic premise as its predecessor, but instead of Ted Moseby telling his kids the story of how he met their mother this time it's Sophie (Kim Cattrall plays the older Sophie, Hilary Duff the younger) telling her son how she met his father.
What's the release schedule for upcoming 'How I Met Your Father' episodes?
Hulu is following a typical episodic release format now that the first two episodes have dropped. How I Met Your Father fans can catch one new episode a week on Tuesdays on the streaming platform. Given the ten episode count, that means that the Season 1 finale of How I Met Your Father will be available to stream on March 15, 2022. So if you want to wait after the whole season is released, you've got to patiently stay away from spoilers until March 2022!
We know what you're thinking. Doesn't ten episodes seem like an awfully short season? After all, each one of How I Met Your Mother's nine seasons had at least 20 episodes (the most episodes in a season were 24 total.) We suspect that Hulu's waiting to see how the spin-off does in terms of ratings before ordering future episodes.
Why should I watch? Is this just a gender-swapped copy of HIMYM?
Although How I Met Your Father does ask the same major question of "Who's the other parent?" from the get-go, the show introduces a solid group of new characters that aren't outright How I Met Your Mother clones. Kim is fantastic as usual, playing a glamorous older Sophie with the same sense of elegance she applied to her other iconic character in that other iconic series about dating in New York City. Hilary applies a lovable, awkward charm to younger Sophie, who is nothing like Ted Moseby.
Francia Rasia plays Sophie's best friend and roommate Valentina, a confident stylist who brings back a hot British boy toy named Charlie (Tom Ainsley) back to their apartment. Rounding out the group are Jesse (Chris Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma) and Ellen (Tien Tran.) Jesse and Sid are best friends and roommates with their own goals and motivations. The only similarity Jesse and Sid share with the How I Met Your Mother characters is the fact that they live in Lily and Marshall's old apartment!
You can stream Episodes 1-2 of How I Met Your Father now only on Hulu. Make sure to catch new episodes every week on Tuesdays. Will you be watching this new series?