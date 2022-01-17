Here's Where the Main Cast Members of 'How I Met Your Mother' Are Now

Since HIMYM, Cobie Smulders has gone on to take on quite a few other huge roles. One of the most notable franchises that she made a splash in is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she has taken on the task of playing Maria Hill in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Most recently, Cobie starred in Impeachment: American Crime Story as Ann Coulter.