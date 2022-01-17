Here's Where the Main Cast Members of 'How I Met Your Mother' Are Now

Here's Where the Main Cast Members of 'How I Met Your Mother' Are NowBy Chris Barilla
Jan. 17 2022, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
The final episode of How I Met Your Mother aired in 2014, and a lot has certainly changed since — not only in the world in general but in the lives of the show's former cast members. While the show, which began in 2005, introduced viewers to dozens of characters that came and went throughout its 208 episodes and nine seasons, the core group of main characters remained a part of the show through thick and thin.
So, where exactly is the cast of How I Met Your Mother now?
The main cast of the show may still be synonymous with their quirky, hilarious roles from the beloved long-running series, but they've all gone on to do some pretty great other things with their careers in the time since.
1.) Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby)
Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby, the main character on How I Met Your Mother, has been working both in front of and behind the camera. While he was still on the show, he actually wrote, directed, and starred in two films in his free time, titled Happythankyoumoreplease and Liberal Arts. After HIMYM ended, Josh took up writing and directing much more regularly, but still made time for acting. He currently has a lead role in the Jordan Peele–produced show Hunters.
2.) Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen)
Jason Segel is portrayed Marshall Eriksen, Ted's best friend on HIMYM. During the show's run, Jason spent quite a bit of time cultivating himself as a star of comedic films. However, he pursued some more serious projects after HIMYM wrapped, starring in the likes of The End of the Tour, The Discovery, Come Sunday, and Our Friend.
3.) Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky)
Since HIMYM, Cobie Smulders has gone on to take on quite a few other huge roles. One of the most notable franchises that she made a splash in is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she has taken on the task of playing Maria Hill in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Most recently, Cobie starred in Impeachment: American Crime Story as Ann Coulter.
4.) Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson)
Neil Patrick Harris's role on HIMYM became one of his most defining stints as an actor. The Doogie Howser alum totally owned the role of Barney Stinson, and he delivered comedy in a unique and refreshing way. Nowadays, Neil is certainly keeping busy as an actor, appearing most recently in The Matrix: Resurrections. He has also taken on roles in films such as A Million Ways to Die in the West, Gone Girl, and Downsizing.
5.) Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin)
Alyson Hannigan was already well-known for Buffy and the American Pie films by the time that she took on her role on HIMYM. However, she really came into her own as Lily Aldrin on the show, and in the time since she has starred in other big projects such as Kim Possible and Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story.
Alyson has been married since 2003 to actor Alexis Denisof, who also appeared on both Buffy and HIMYM. The couple have two daughters named Satyana and Keeva.
6.) Cristin Milioti (Tracy McConnell)
Cristin Milioti served as one of the main characters on HIMYM for the shortest amount of time out of anyone on the show, but her role was still impactful. Taking on the role of Tracy McConnell, aka the "mother" that the show's title refers to, she was an unseen character for some time before being promoted to the main cast in Season 9, the final season. Ever since the show wrapped, she has worked on the likes of 2020's critically acclaimed sci-fi/comedy Palm Springs and on the HBO series Made for Love in 2021.
7.) Bob Saget (Future Ted Mosby)
Although Bob Saget was never actually seen on HIMYM, he held an important role as narrator of the show as the future version of Ted Mosby. His signature voice and comedic chops carried the show for years, and made him one of its core cast members. A lifelong comedian, Bob worked in the field as an actor as well as a stand-up star, performing quite literally up until the night before his tragic death on Jan. 9, 2022.