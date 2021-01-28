Broadway Bound? Neil Patrick Harris Is "Anxious" to Get Back to the Theater (EXCLUSIVE)

Like most Americans in 2021, Neil Patrick Harris continues to follow social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19).

"Now more than ever, we all need to be doing our parts to help contain further spread of the virus, especially now that a vaccine is on its way," the actor, who partnered with PayPal and Venmo to share tips for safely shopping in-store, including paying touch-free with QR codes at CVS, exclusively told Distractify.