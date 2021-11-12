Logo
Alyson Hannigan and her husband Alexis Denisof
Alyson Hannigan and Her Buffy Co-Star Alexis Denisof Were Meant for the Long Run

By

Nov. 12 2021, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

For the last two decades, Alyson Hannigan has made herself a familiar face on the small screen. The probability of you knowing her as the nerdy girl-turned villain Willow Rosenberg in Buffy the Vampire Slayer or as the gossip queen Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother is very high.

Alyson's career trajectory has shifted a bit over the past few years. Since 2016, she's been hosting several shows, one of which is the CW's magic competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

The show films at the Penn & Teller Theater in Las Vegas, so it must be hard for Alyson to pack up her life and leave her family to film. Speaking of family, let's take a look at Alyson's loved ones!

Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof attend the 2012 People's Choice Awards
Alyson Hannigan's husband is Alexis Denisof.

After working together on both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Alyson and Alexis Denisof started a relationship. Though their Buffy characters never had a romance, they sure did. To make matters more exciting, Alyson was the one to pursue Alexis and make the first move.

"I was trying to pursue him, but he said he didn't want to date somebody he was working with. But we developed a great friendship," Alyson told The Sun in 2012 (via E! News).

"When my new relationship ran its course, the whole thing suddenly changed, and Alex and I started to really care about each other." She concluded, "So it was two years before we started seeing each other, and that was back in 1999."

Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof wed in late 2003.
The pair officially tied in the knot on Oct. 11, 2003, at the Two Bunch Palms resort near Palm Springs. Alexis described the event as a fun weekend surrounded by loved ones "where there just so happened to be a wedding."

Their first dance as husband and wife began with "Over the Rainbow" as a nod to Alexis's Napa Valley proposal. Then, the song switched to "No Tengo Dinero" by Los Umbrellos, which is the song that "accompanied the first dance the couple ever shared on the set of Buffy."

The two have managed a strong marriage and relationship, and it's only gotten stronger with the addition of their children.

Alyson and Alexis with their daughters in 2018.
Alyson and Alexis have two kids together.

The celebrity pair share two daughters: Satyana Marie, born March 24, 2009, and Keeva Jane, born May 23, 2012. After the birth of her first child Satyana, Alyson spoke with Us Weekly in 2010 about her love of motherhood.

"[Being a mother] has changed me in every way because my life is so much greater," she revealed. "It filled a void I never knew was there — it's the most amazing experience of my life. I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy."

As of recent, many are speculating the American Pie actress is once again pregnant. Is it true? Is Alyson having another baby?

Is Alyson Hannigan pregnant?

In Oct. 2021, Alyson stepped out in Malibu in an oversized top, which led spectators to believe she was pregnant. However, these are just rumors for now — nothing has been confirmed.

In Feb. 2020, Alyson spoke with Us Weekly and told the publication she and Alexis are perfectly fine with their daughter duo. She also asserted she and Alexis don't plan on bringing another child into their lives anytime soon.

