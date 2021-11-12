Is 'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Related to Real-Life Magician Raymond Teller?

When it was announced that Alyson would be taking over host duties from Jonathan Ross, she described what drew her to the project. "My oldest daughter and I are huge fans of the show, so I am so excited to be hosting a program our whole family can watch together,” said Alyson (per The Hollywood Reporter). "Not to mention, Penn & Teller are genius entertainers, so any opportunity to work with them is amazing. And, of course, I’ve always wanted to play Vegas!"