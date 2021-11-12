Is 'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Related to Real-Life Magician Raymond Teller?By Anna Garrison
Nov. 12 2021, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
Chances are, you know actress Alyson Hannigan from popular TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother and the American Pie film series. Since 2016, Alyson has been hosting the television show Penn & Teller: Fool Us. However, recently, Alyson's involvement with the famous stage magicians has been the subject of fan curiosity as they wonder: Is Alyson related to Teller?
Read on for everything we know about Alyson's magical history, and whether or not she has connections to real-life stage magician Raymond Teller.
So, is Alyson Hannigan related to Teller?
Beginning in 2016, Alyson Hannigan took over duties as the host of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which originally aired on ITV (and now airs on the CW). The show features four magicians who hope to perform tricks that stump Penn and Teller, a famous stage magician duo. If Penn and Teller cannot figure out how the trick is performed, the magician will win a "Fool Us" trophy and the chance to perform at one of Penn and Teller's Las Vegas shows.
When it was announced that Alyson would be taking over host duties from Jonathan Ross, she described what drew her to the project. "My oldest daughter and I are huge fans of the show, so I am so excited to be hosting a program our whole family can watch together,” said Alyson (per The Hollywood Reporter). "Not to mention, Penn & Teller are genius entertainers, so any opportunity to work with them is amazing. And, of course, I’ve always wanted to play Vegas!"
Penn himself added a statement that he and Teller were excited to be working with Alyson: "Teller and I are big fans of Alyson. She is talented, smart, and funny. We are so happy that she’s joining us as host this season. She has promised us that she loves magic and can’t get enough. She’d better not be bluffing because we’re going to give her more than enough."
As for whether Alyson and Teller are related, fans who were hoping they were siblings might be disappointed. Alyson is an only child, and her husband, Alexis Denisof, has never spoken publicly about siblings if he has any. Thus, it's unlikely that Alyson is related to Teller — you could say that the idea of their being related is all an illusion.
The eighth season of 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' premiered on Oct. 1, 2021.
The seventh season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us was split into two parts due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the second part premiering on Jan. 8, 2021. As such, many fans worried that the subsequent seasons would air late due to the setback, but never fear! The eighth season of Fool Us kicked off with a bang on Oct. 1, 2021.
New episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.