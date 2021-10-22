The Combined Net Worth of Magician Duo Penn & Teller Is Quite "Magical"

Only a handful of individuals have been able to fully thrive in the world of magic, and Penn Jillette and Raymond Teller are two of the most noteworthy magicians alive today. The talented duo — who go by Penn & Teller — perform magic shows in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel & Casino. For a long time, Penn and Teller have been known as the “bad boys of magic" because they're somehow able to leave their audiences feeling surprised even when they reveal how they accomplish many of their tricks.

They perform onstage in a spacious theater that can seat up to 1,475 people with high ceilings and luxurious chairs. Purchasing tickets for their upcoming shows will set you back anywhere between $65 to $90 per ticket.

This is where their net worth stands.