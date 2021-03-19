Magician Penn Jillette Lost 100 Pounds by Only Eating Potatoes

This intense method may not be suitable for all, but for Penn, a restrictive diet helped him focus and break bad habits. "I'm not good at moderation. I wanted to do hardcore stuff," he told GMA in 2016. "I wanted to lose the sense of eating socially ... It was just a way to lose all the habits I had gotten into."

While the method may have worked for Penn, doctors don’t recommend it. This type of extreme diet can pose serious health risks due to its severe limitations.

"While there's no doubt that potatoes — just like all vegetables — are supremely nutritious, eliminating almost all other food groups in totality is not only dangerous, but can really backfire," says Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., Nutrition Director at the Good Housekeeping Institute.