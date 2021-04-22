A 'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff Is on the Way — but How Did the Original End?

Seven years after CBS aired the final episode of How I Met Your Mother, Hulu announced that the show would be making a major comeback, but it’ll look a little different this time. On April 21, How I Met Your Mother showrunners announced that the series spinoff, How I Met Your Father, would be heading to the streaming platform soon.

According to reports, How I Met Your Father will feature Hilary Duff, who is also a producer on the show, as the lead character, Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she found love with his father in modern-day New York, similar to the show’s predecessor.

The last episode of How I Met Your Mother revealed exactly who Ted Mosby eventually ended up with, but there was a shocking plot twist. So, what happened on the ending of How I Met Your Mother?