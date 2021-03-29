Hilary Duff Welcomed Baby Number Three — Her Second Child With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Welcomed Baby Number Three — Her Second Child With Matthew KomaBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 28 2021, Published 10:14 p.m. ET
Congratulations are in order for one celebrity couple. That's because Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their second child together. The former Lizzie McGuire star shares her 9-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and her 2-year-old daughter, Banks, with Matthew. Now that the Younger star officially welcomed baby number three, fans are dying to know, let's take a closer look at her family of five.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcomed their second baby girl in March 2021.
On March 27, Hilary took to Instagram to reveal she and Matthew had welcomed a baby girl a few days prior. "I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" she captioned a photo of Banks soaking in a bathtub.
Later that day, the third-time mom captioned a photo of her family of five with, "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21."
She also shared sweet pictures featuring baby Mae on her Instagram Stories.
When was Hilary Duff's due date?
On Oct. 24, Hilary, 33, took to Instagram to share a boomerang of Matthew rubbing her obvious bump. She captioned the post with, "We are growing!!! Mostly me ..."
Meanwhile, the second-time father-to-be wrote on his own Instagram, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021," jokingly tagging they were in "Pregnantville."
Although Hilary didn't share specifically when her due date was at the time, we're going to go ahead and assume it was late March/early April, considering her baby doesn't seem to have been born prematurely.
In July, Hilary opened up with People about parenting during the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with whether she and Koma planned on adding more children to their family.
"We're obsessed with our kids and [we're like], 'Should we do one more? Is this a good time?' " she told the publication "It's tough because everything is so uncertain. Like, is it safe to have a baby right now? We don't know. Can we hold on for two years or is work gonna be crazy?"
She added, "We're always kind of talking about it and toying with the idea, but nothing too serious yet."
On the first Father's Day after their daughter, Banks, was born, Hilary took to Instagram with a message about how amazing Matthew had taken to this whole parenting business.
"Babe. You are the most natural papa bear I've seen," she wrote to mark his first Father's Day with Banks this past June. "You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don't even know how lucky they are that it's you.... but they will. It's a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words."
Congrats again to the third-time parents-to-be!